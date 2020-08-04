I am trying to calculate yield to maturity for a bond maturing in 1 day and I seem to be missing something. The bond has

Price = $100.05

Face Value = $100

Coupon frequency = Semi-annual

Coupon rate = 10%

Maturity date = 1 day

I thought this means I'd receive $105 (face value + coupon) in 1 day and YTM would be the rate that solves this equation:

100.05 = 105/(1+y)^(1/365)

However, this solves to a positive yield and the actual yield is -7.886% according to a calculator like this one: https://dqydj.com/bond-yield-to-maturity-calculator/

I think I must have set up the equation incorrectly. What would be the right set up to get the correct YTM?