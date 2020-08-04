0

I am trying to calculate yield to maturity for a bond maturing in 1 day and I seem to be missing something. The bond has

Price = $100.05
Face Value = $100
Coupon frequency = Semi-annual
Coupon rate = 10%
Maturity date = 1 day

I thought this means I'd receive $105 (face value + coupon) in 1 day and YTM would be the rate that solves this equation:

100.05 = 105/(1+y)^(1/365)

However, this solves to a positive yield and the actual yield is -7.886% according to a calculator like this one: https://dqydj.com/bond-yield-to-maturity-calculator/

I think I must have set up the equation incorrectly. What would be the right set up to get the correct YTM?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
user79913 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user79913 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.