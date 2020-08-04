Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 31 mins ago. Improve this question

For example, let's say Business A comes to an agreement to buy Business B for $1 million. Does the US government or any state within add a tax to that sale? This is can be for small business acquisitions to public companies listed on a stock exchange.

For some slight context regarding the purpose of this question, Microsoft announced intentions of buying up TikTok, but the president (who has expressed his own intention of banning said app for its alleged ties with the Chinese government) has said that he would only let this happen if the US treasury can get a portion of the sale. [Source.] My mind immediately thought of this as some sort of sales tax like a consumer buying goods from a store, which usually is a state's tax and not a federal one (at least in the US).