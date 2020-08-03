I know nothing about investing. Was watching this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8eJ135Z640

The man spends the first half of the video ridiculing people who state that you can't beat the market. As an example, he uses himself, and shows us numbers about how he beat the S&P500 .... by 1 percent point.

He then spends the next half of the video selling his products and telling us to pay for investment advice.

But beating the market by the small margin really doesn't sound all that impressive to me, considering how much you put into it. If you invest, say, 100.000 dollars, 1 % is 1000 extra dollars per year. That's good money, but is it really worth it if you only get it by investing in some expensive managed fund or paying an investment advisor? Seems like it would cancel out to me. The percentages might matter more if you were investing, say, 10 million dollars, but that's not applicable to most people....

Besides, his evidence is anecdotal anyways. Just because HE beat the market, doesn't mean anyone else will. So if he, who seems like a really smart finance guy, only beat the market by 1 %, I would suspect an ordinary citizen might completely fail at beating the market even if they followed his advice.

I am NOT asking whether you CAN or CAN'T beat the market. I am purely asking whether the arguments listed in the video are sound, or whether my critique of them is accurate. I just had these thoughts as a guy with no idea about finance, and would like to know if my line of thinking is off, or if I should be more open to this guy's advice.