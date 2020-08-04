The question isn't which bank is safest, it is which system is safest based on your situation.

In the US a bank or credit union with FDIC/NCUA coverage will protect the money in the account. Other countries have similar systems. You have to pick the country not just on the insurance but also based on your ability to get to the funds with little friction.

Once you have picked the country then you have to pick a financial institution within that system. You will have to research the government and non-government rating systems. Many countries tightened their banking systems after the 2008 crisis. In the US you have to look at details related to stress testing.

But if the insurance is solid, and backstopped by the national government, then the biggest risk isn't loss of money, it is loss of access. You have to understand how long you lose access to your funds if the bank fails. Is it measured in hours, days, or weeks?

If you are dealing with a large amount of money, you might have to split the funds across accounts, or even across institutions to stay under the protection limits.