Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 18 mins ago. Improve this question

I am working as CEOs and as technical manager of a family-run one 3 years old, entrepreneurial medical device manufacturing Co.LTD With 30% of company shares,we made a Dental Vacuum former device like this:

enter image description here

which Registered as an industrial project in Iran and approved as System model or prototype demonstration in operational environment(TRL- 7 based of this), also another device under construction Too.

Now, Due to some disagreements, the company is being sold and transferred, and I am looking to continue my activity in the field of medical equipment production in American or European countries, where it is possible to sell the entire company to a foreign buyer with job offer to some of Company Teamwork to make the sold company project better.

So the main goal is to Finding buyer for company, by observing the legal issues and required aspects according to Iran's relations with other countries, which due to the possibility of hiring and migrating some of our members of the company, access to the company's plans and team is highly feasible and due to the privacy of the transfer company Money will not be a problem either.)

So i guess it must be done by some Lawyer team (by access to Potential buyers and ...) or by myself, making some letters like this ( made before for another purpose! ) to encourage some similar companies like bio-art Co, EasyVAC, by offering corporation and new opportunity, and ...

So, I like to know what is the proper way to do it (Site for selling company market, consulting lawyers site or ...)?

Thanks.