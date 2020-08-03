I read that market makers, like large investment banks, usually don't like providing liquidity to savy, larger traders because the bank will be on the losing side of transactions. If so, who are the market makers for large traders and hedge funds?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 12 times
-
Your question sort of implies that just because a trader places a large order then the market maker is obligated to fill that order in its entirety, thereby being at great risk. Not only can the maker maker raise or lower his prices but he can buy and sell securities for his own account. And he also has the ability to hedge his position(s) with other securities. When buying a large quantity of stock, hedge funds and large traders often employ an investment bank to find a counter party and the market maker isn't involved at all. Trades can be crossed as long as they adhere to NBBO. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago