I am a US citizen living in the US. I want to write a call option to receive the premium. If implied volatility increases and/or the price of the underlying rises, an out-of-the-money call can increase in value.

Does this increase in value of the option pose a risk to me as the writer? Or is the risk exclusively associated with exercise of the option when it is in-the-money? Am I totally safe from risk if the option remains out-of-the-money (the stock price is lower than the call's strike price) from the time it is written until expiration, even if the movement of the stock/IV rises the price of the option in the intermediate time frame?

You did not indicate what overall strategy you are employing and that determines the answer.

If this is a covered call, there are no consequences if implied volatility increases. The risks that a covered call writer face are opportunity risk (the call is assigned and you miss out on the security's gain above the strike price) and the asymmetric risk of receiving a small premium while bearing all of the downside risk of stock ownership (less the premium received).

If this is a naked call then not only do you face unbounded upside risk but your margin requirement can increase significantly due to share price change.

  • I appreciate this explanation. The call is to be covered. However, my question also assumed the option remained out of the money, never rising above strike before expiration. Is there still a risk with a naked call if this remains the case? Obviously there is no guarantee of this, but just assume that that is the case – Runeaway3 45 mins ago
  • To keep it simple, assume that it's expiration and there's no time premium remaining. For every dollar that the stock is above the strike price, there will be $1 of intrinsic value. If the call is naked, you're losing that amount. $5 ITM? You've lost $5 less the premium received. Therefore, you have unbounded loss on your short call to the upside. However, if you own the stock, above the call's trike price you're making $1 on the stock for every $1 you lose on the short call so therefore, the maximum that you can make on a covered call is the strike price plus the premium received. – Bob Baerker 24 mins ago

