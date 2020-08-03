0

I know this is a fake. I would like to know who I can report this text to. A "Government Official" is asking for help to move &18.5M out of Lybia, 30% will be for me.

It's estimated that approximately 300 billion emails are sent world wide, every day. It's also estimated that approximately 25-50% of those emails are spam, so perhaps there are more than 75 billion spam emails sent every day.

It's extremely unlikely that anyone will care enough, or have the bandwidth to investigate the single spam email you received among the other 75 billion spam emails that were also sent that day. I'd recommend deleting it and moving on.

That being said, some countries have ways to report these types of scams. For example, the US FBI has an address where you can send messages for this specific type of scam. Australia's information can be found here. If it were me though I wouldn't waste my time.

