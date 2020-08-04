21

I'm curious: Say if you could buy a property or choose to rent and the mortgage per month on the property is similar to the rent in your area, is there any reason to not buy?

Assuming you are not looking to move and stay in the area long term.

    Location might be helpful as some countries have different tax breaks for owning vs. renting. – Chris W. Rea 21 hours ago
    that last sentence is a major assumption that really biases the equation. it's like saying why shouldn't i buy this stock, assuming it will continue to increase in value. the flexibility of renting is hugely valuable in today's world because buying a place and staying there for the next 30 years can no longer realistically be assumed like it could 50-70 years ago. – eps 21 hours ago
    In many places you need to come up with a substantial down payment to get a mortgage. You might not have enough money for that. If you do, you should consider the loss of use of that money in your equation. – Ross Millikan 19 hours ago
    If you don't pay your property taxes, they take it away. So you don't really own it to begin with, you are renting for life with a 30 year commitment. – Issel 10 hours ago
    I am quite surprised that many answer seem to miss the (common) misconception that if rent = mortgage then why not buying. If we keep thinking along those lines, a big part of the mortgage goes towards building equity, therefore at the end of the day even paying a mortgage that is several times the rent is convenient in terms of cost, if you have the income to do so... But of course this is not true. – Vladimir Cravero 5 hours ago

There are a few economical reasons to rent instead of buy including if the cost are similar.

The first is that you anticipate that you might be moving soon. It is typically expensive to transact real estate and this would include closing cost and loan origination fees. If you know you are going to be moving in a year or two, then it is probably better to rent. This might be a move out of town, or into a different part of town.

The second is maintenance risks. With renting you take no risks, but when you own many high dollar items become your responsibility. This might include known costs ahead of time, for example you might need to replace the carpets before you move in.

The third is a time and convenience issue. A person may not want to pay or take the time to maintain a yard, etc...

Fourth is that you may not be able to afford the home you want now. Perhaps you anticipate a large jump in income, or being able to save up a better down payment. It is probably better to rent now and buy later.

Some people feel that they are better off renting for their entire life.

EDIT: An objective calculation may indicate one would be slightly better off owning then renting their entire life, however the money earned doing so may not be significant enough to put up with the inconvenience.

    Maintenance is not just a risk but also a certainty. Appliances and roofs, for example, have a finite lifetime. It is still a risk as well, because e.g. a water heater or roof that reaches its end of life unnoticed may leak and cause additional water damage. – stannius 18 hours ago
    Renting doesn't have no risks. It has different risks. With a mortgage, you have a certain rate locked in. With renting, your rent can go up at every renewal. – Acccumulation 11 hours ago
    @CiprianTomoiagă Would you be happier if Pete had said "Some people derive more utility from the flexibility of renting than from the potential additional savings of ownership"? 'Feel' in this context just describes what people value. – Tiercelet 2 hours ago
    As for the maintenance risks, many jurisdictions allow landlords to charge tenants for repairs if the landlord finds the tenant liable. Given the huge power imbalance between landlord and tenant in a lot of cases, this means that functionally, the tenant is paying for maintenance, as a court battle would often take an unaffordable amount of time and/or money. Or the landlord can simply refuse to do maintenance, leaving the tenant to handle things themselves (legal or not, this definitely happens, from personal experience, and again, due to the power imbalance, it often goes unpunished). – probably_someone 2 hours ago
    @Acccumulation Sure your mortgage is locked in (if you have fixed rate) - but utilities, property taxes, and maintenance isn't. – NPSF3000 2 hours ago
Buying means you are taking on the risk associated with the price fluctuation of the property. If the property goes down in value, it's possible you end up underwater on your mortgage when you decide to sell - or when you have to sell. Even if you're planning on buying one property and staying for the long term, you could have a major health issue, or a parent could have same, or you could lose your job and be unable to find one, or any number of other issues could occur. For many people, taking on that risk is fine - they are compensated for it, after all - but it's something to consider.

You also have significant expenses related to upkeep of the property if you're an owner that you don't have as renter. If there is a disaster (flood/fire/etc.), you pay for it. If there is a roof leak, you pay for it. Every so many years you pay for things like new roof, new garage, etc. Every year you pay for maintenance on the HVAC system, the gutters, etc. Every week you mow the lawn or pay for it to be mowed. All of that costs money as an owner, and most or all of it is not paid for as a renter. There is again here significant downside risk assumed by the property owner, as well as the known maintenance costs.

    Definitely this. The first house my wife and I bought after we were married cost $167K. We sold it 7 years later for $125K - $5K less than we still owed on it, and all of that after pouring many thousands of dollars and countless hours of sweat equity into improving the place. If we had rented for the first 7 years of our married life we would have had $5K more equity and who knows how many more (tens of) thousands of additional savings. What's more, we had to commute 45 miles further to work than we might have if we had rented, because that's where our affordability limit was. – Joel Brown 21 hours ago
    @JoelBrown: Was that because you initially significantly overpaid, or because value went down? Some people will argue that they're the same, but I think they're not, and this distinction may be significant to OP. – R.. GitHub STOP HELPING ICE 20 hours ago
    @JoelBrown a fantastic example of how the old saying 'renting is throwing your money away' is nonsense. – eps 20 hours ago
    Why would you have to pay for a new garage every so many years? That makes no sense. – Glen Yates 20 hours ago
    While this is definitely true there are also risks around renting. If you like where you live and the property values go up, you might find yourself subject to significant rent increases. The other thing about this is that because you pay for the improvements, you get to decide what you want and when you want them. When you rent, you generally get what the landlord chooses for you. This is definitely not a black-and-white situation but keep in mind that when you rent, there's no free lunch, you are ultimately paying your share for the taxes, maintenance, and debt on the property. – JimmyJames 19 hours ago
There are already great answers that cover most of it. Here are a couple of other considerations.

Be sure you understand the cost of ownership. The other answers have covered this pretty well, but make sure you calculate the actual cost of ownership. This will include your mortgage, maintenance costs, insurance and taxes at a minimum. Depending on where/what you buy, there may be other fees or increased utility costs. Do your research so you understand all of the costs and make sure you can actually afford it with a little to spare.

Consider the exterior. If you have lived in an apartment and you buy a condo that is similar in size, you may have anticipated costs fairly well. But if you go from an apartment to a single family home, there will be many additional costs that you may not have anticipated. The exterior of the structure and lawn/garden can be more expensive to maintain than the interior. Some who have time and are handy, assume that they will simply handle this maintenance themselves, but you must also have the proper tools/equipment to perform this maintenance.

Know the why. If the only reason you are buying a home is for a financial advantage, you will probably be disappointed in the short term. The biggest financial benefits of home ownership come when the mortgage is paid. There will likely come a time when ownership is truly less expensive than renting, but that will mean that mortgage + maintenance + insurance + taxes + other? < rent. That probably won't happen in the first few years. Buying a home is more about the long game or a personal/family need that isn't wholly financial in nature. If you are comfortable with your 'why' and are prepared to pay more in the near term, home ownership may be right for you now.

The other answers seem very US centric, so here some thoughts for western-europe:

Buying is the better option in the long run. As others mentioned, you have a lot more responsability compared to renting, but some of those concerns are under false assumptions (at least here in EU):

  • maintenance cost: When renting property, you pay also maintenance (like water, trash, community taxes). So there is no difference (e.g. 850€ "rent" is actually 600€ rent + 250€ maintenance)
  • standard repairs: part of the maintenance goes into a repair fonds. So basically the tenents pay for those repairs
  • market fluctuation: At least around here, the market goes up since many years and will go up as by projections of experts. Real estate is considred the safest investment form
  • when renting, a landlord might just decide to increase rent to compensate for fluctuations, so the same risk applies to renting
  • re-selling real estate: it is quite common to sell before mortgage is payed off; because of market development often with a good increase in value (10-50%). However, you need to live for at least 2 years after buying, otherwise you have to pay venture tax (this is exactely to inhibit price explosions of real estate)
  • interest: with the current lead interest of the ECB, mortages can be financed at around 1% interest, which is much lower as for example overdraw interest on debit accounts (~9%)

This is just to contrast to concerns of the other answers.

Now to a clear benefit of buying: If you pay off your mortage, you will only have to pay the maintenance cost. Consider getting old and going to pension. It will make a huge difference if you need to pay rent from that little money, or be able to spend 600€ more per month for yourself

    Yes, the maintenance cost is part of the rent, but it is not part of the mortgage. OP is comparing those two, and they are not comparable because maintenance must be added to the mortgage. – Ross Millikan 19 hours ago
    I was considering rent+maintenance vs mortgage+maintenance. Around here, this is usually clearly distinguished when renting, so a tenant knows how much goes into which pot. So if rent ~ mortgage, then (rent+maintenance) ~ (mortgage+maintenance) – k_n 9 hours ago
    I am a bit skeptical about the price going up in the future. Europe is going to lose a lot of its population during this century. Countries like Italy and Spain might lose about half of their population at the end of the century compared to now. I expect the demand for housing to be much lower than the offer, hence very low prices compared to now. How is my reasoning flawed? – thermomagnetic condensed boson 5 hours ago
    I don't think your "false assumptions" really hold true for everyone in Western Europe. Maintenance cost: It's a huge difference whether I pay a fixed amount every month or if I have to suddenly shell out 5,000 € to fix something ad hoc. Market fluctuation: That highly depends on the area you live in. In rural areas you might see constant loss of property value because of all the people flooding to urban areas. Unless you buy a house in the Speckgürtel of a big city, which is unreasonably expensive right now (at least in my are). Rent increase is usually capped, so calculable. – YetiCGN 2 hours ago
One less thought about reason to decide to rent is that sometimes the market is "at the top" (seller friendly, not buyer friendly) and one might prefer to wait for the inevitable sag in valuations that WILL occur.

Why buy "at the top" when you have no compelling reason to do so?

(The above's pretty clear, but to be sure, say a given house is $150,000 in a strong seller's market. Wait a year or three and that same house, or equivalents, might sell for $125,000. That's simplistic: probably it'd stay at roughly the $150K, with negotiation possible to get, say, $5K more "value" into the deal, while other investments rise faster during its stagnation or mild drop achieving the same investment effect, roughly, as the lower price I give as an example.)

Downside? Well, that downturn might be 10 years away, not one or three.

Not to mention all the niceties of ownership, though also not to detract from that with all the niceties of non-ownership.

Basically though, like in the stock market, "buy high, sell low" is a poor investment strategy (can you say "dollar cost averaging"?) For some though, it's "Gone With The Wind" time... land, it's the only thing that lasts... interesting, considering mortgages on plantations including the slaves was the single absolute millstone dooming plantation owners to an endless cycle of bank feeding.

It is a hugely serious thing to consider though if one does not wish/plan/expect/hope to live in a given house or apartment for a very long period of time. 3-10 years? Chancy brother... very chancy... on which part of the cycle you will be selling in. Important to watch where in the cycle you buy when that is the case.

When taking mortgage you are exposed in the long-term to the risk of interest rates. While they are very low (or even negative!) now, this historically was not the case. See this chart for example: https://www.macrotrends.net/2015/fed-funds-rate-historical-chart .

It is difficult to predict interest rates in the decades ahead, so the balance of mortgage-vs-rent may change.

It is possible to perform an economic calculation. Suppose an individual has $100,000 saved for a down payment. You can calculate monthly cash flows for buying and renting.

Rent CF = -(Monthly Rent) + 100,000 * (monthly investment return)

The initial costs to rent are fairly low. There's also value for the 'optionality' implicit in a short-term contract (i.e., you can reevaluate your options one year hence at relatively low cost).

Buy CF = -(Monthly Mortgage) - (Taxes) - (Insurance) - (Maintenance)

Note that the mortgage consists of interest payments. There is a large upfront cost to buying (i.e., the down-payment), and there is a large cost to selling. However, even if home prices crash, successfully paying the mortgage results in a 'real' asset (i.e., a place to live).

You can then compare the two different cash flow streams to see which is more 'profitable' (check concepts like 'discounted present value' and 'internal rate of return'). Notice that this is very dependent on assumptions, such as assumed investment return, taxes, insurance, and potential resale value of a home. It's a mathematical formula, but the inputs are assumed quantities.

Many other have pointed out other considerations, but I've included this to show the framework to perform an economic calculation. Generally speaking, both have pros and cons, and it's generally worse to have less money than more money.

I honestly think buying is better than renting. When you rent a $2K/month apartment for example, it adds up at the end of the year and that is money spent. When you pay a mortgage for a house you have bought, that is money that goes towards your house which you own. It becomes an asset. Even though apartments have better maintenance and when things break down they will take care of it for you, the apartment still does not become yours. If you have pets or messy roommates and they ruin your carpet, you have to take responsibility to pay for it. Even if you want to move houses because you don't like your house that you bought for whatever reason, you can use that amount you have paid towards the house for your new house. However, it is still individual preference and some people like apartments over houses, luxury cars over houses, etc.

My opinion is that buying is inherently better than renting. When you pay rent, that money is spent. All of it goes into the pocket of your landlord. But when you make mortgage payments, you are essentially paying yourself. Every payment builds capital (minus the interest to the bank, of course). At some point you will own your home, which means that you never have to pay rent again. And your heirs will also love you for giving them a free home when you die.

But in the real world, there are unfortunately a few pitfalls you need to keep in mind:

  • You will have to pay the maintenance cost for your home. A lot of standard repairs which are usually paid for by your landlord are now yours to pay for.
  • You will have to pay taxes for real estate ownership (depending on location)
  • You will be affected by the ups and downs of the real estate market. This does not affect you too much if you intend to keep living in your home, but it does get relevant when you consider selling it. Worst case scenario: you must sell it because you can't afford the mortgage payments anymore, but the price went down so much that selling it doesn't even pay your whole outstanding loan. Then you need to find a new place AND have a debt.
  • Moving out gets a lot more complicated. Canceling a lease is a lot easier than selling a home. So you shouldn't buy if you intend to move in the next couple years.

But when the additional costs are well within your budget and if you find those risks acceptable, then buying is usually the better option in the long term.

| improve this answer | |
    I agree with everything but the first sentence. Whether buying or renting makes more sense depends greatly on the individual, and what their goals, plans, abilities, and risk profile looks like. There's nothing inherently better about owning vs renting, since renting can absolutely be the better choice for a whole variety of reasons. Buying is usually better economically in the long term, but only if you fit a certain profile. If you don't fit that profile (and many people don't), renting is the better choice. Your housing should fit your lifestyle, not the other way around. – Nuclear Wang 23 hours ago
    I am not sure as well why your first sentence states that buying is better than renting, and then you proceed to demonstrate that actually that is not always true. While it is true that mortgage builds equity, once you factor in interest, opportunity cost, ownership taxes, maintenance you will see that owning a house costs you a very fair rent. Theorertically, in a perfect market, owning a house will cost you exactly the same as renting it. – Vladimir Cravero 5 hours ago
There are risks either way, rent or buy.

  1. Rent: Crazy landlord
  2. Rent: Room mate steals your stuff
  3. Rent will go up over time
  4. Rent: Money is gone with no extra benefit

Number 4. Is a huge risk. 100% chance it will happen and 100% chance you will loose all of your (rent) money!

Own a house:

  1. Local property taxes
  2. Insurance
  3. Mortgage interest
  4. Maintenance/Body Corp fees (you should budget give or take 1% of the house value per year)
  5. Cost to sell (real estate agent fees)
  6. Risk of fire, earthquake etc
  7. Risk of renter's wrecking your place
  8. Risk of house value going down (short term)
  9. Risk of house value going down (long term)

1-4 are pretty easy to account for. Spreadsheet everything up.

  1. Something you need to take into account with your life plans

  2. It's a thing, insurance helps

  3. But they pay you money! So that's a plus.

  4. The market goes up and down. If you can ride it out then the market will come back up

  5. Yeah property values went down around Chernobyl and haven't really picked up.

So yes there are risks. However if you can weather some storms (you really should have 3-6 months worth of expenses in savings) there are some big rewards.

Namely paying a mortgage kinda ends up like a savings account for money you would have to spent on rent. In general over time the price if land goes up. Also because of inflation the relative cost of the mortgage goes down over time.

Yes you might get unlucky, you do have the risk of loosing your deposit. However for most people who are careful not to over extend themselves the tend to do better in the long run.

Please note: There are other options you may want to consider. E.g., putting your deposit into another investment like index funds. But that is another question.

  • Incidentally, the way your present the economics or renting, while common, is silly. If something is certain it's not a risk. And in fact you do get something for your money: a roof over your head. Whether you buy or rent, securing that is the most fundamental goal of this economic transaction and renting achieves that with very little risk, if any. It's buying that adds risks: it's not uncommon to come out on top but you might not or even lose a significant amount of money. That's the very definition of a “risk”. – Relaxed 1 hour ago
  • "Rent: Money is gone with no extra benefit" This is really quite a silly notion. Do you also recommend that people not buy food, but rather run their own hobby farm? – NPSF3000 29 mins ago

