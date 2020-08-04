I'm curious: Say if you could buy a property or choose to rent and the mortgage per month on the property is similar to the rent in your area, is there any reason to not buy?
Assuming you are not looking to move and stay in the area long term.
Stack Exchange network consists of 177 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I'm curious: Say if you could buy a property or choose to rent and the mortgage per month on the property is similar to the rent in your area, is there any reason to not buy?
Assuming you are not looking to move and stay in the area long term.
There are a few economical reasons to rent instead of buy including if the cost are similar.
The first is that you anticipate that you might be moving soon. It is typically expensive to transact real estate and this would include closing cost and loan origination fees. If you know you are going to be moving in a year or two, then it is probably better to rent. This might be a move out of town, or into a different part of town.
The second is maintenance risks. With renting you take no risks, but when you own many high dollar items become your responsibility. This might include known costs ahead of time, for example you might need to replace the carpets before you move in.
The third is a time and convenience issue. A person may not want to pay or take the time to maintain a yard, etc...
Fourth is that you may not be able to afford the home you want now. Perhaps you anticipate a large jump in income, or being able to save up a better down payment. It is probably better to rent now and buy later.
Some people feel that they are better off renting for their entire life.
EDIT: An objective calculation may indicate one would be slightly better off owning then renting their entire life, however the money earned doing so may not be significant enough to put up with the inconvenience.
Buying means you are taking on the risk associated with the price fluctuation of the property. If the property goes down in value, it's possible you end up underwater on your mortgage when you decide to sell - or when you have to sell. Even if you're planning on buying one property and staying for the long term, you could have a major health issue, or a parent could have same, or you could lose your job and be unable to find one, or any number of other issues could occur. For many people, taking on that risk is fine - they are compensated for it, after all - but it's something to consider.
You also have significant expenses related to upkeep of the property if you're an owner that you don't have as renter. If there is a disaster (flood/fire/etc.), you pay for it. If there is a roof leak, you pay for it. Every so many years you pay for things like new roof, new garage, etc. Every year you pay for maintenance on the HVAC system, the gutters, etc. Every week you mow the lawn or pay for it to be mowed. All of that costs money as an owner, and most or all of it is not paid for as a renter. There is again here significant downside risk assumed by the property owner, as well as the known maintenance costs.
There are already great answers that cover most of it. Here are a couple of other considerations.
Be sure you understand the cost of ownership. The other answers have covered this pretty well, but make sure you calculate the actual cost of ownership. This will include your mortgage, maintenance costs, insurance and taxes at a minimum. Depending on where/what you buy, there may be other fees or increased utility costs. Do your research so you understand all of the costs and make sure you can actually afford it with a little to spare.
Consider the exterior. If you have lived in an apartment and you buy a condo that is similar in size, you may have anticipated costs fairly well. But if you go from an apartment to a single family home, there will be many additional costs that you may not have anticipated. The exterior of the structure and lawn/garden can be more expensive to maintain than the interior. Some who have time and are handy, assume that they will simply handle this maintenance themselves, but you must also have the proper tools/equipment to perform this maintenance.
Know the why. If the only reason you are buying a home is for a financial advantage, you will probably be disappointed in the short term. The biggest financial benefits of home ownership come when the mortgage is paid. There will likely come a time when ownership is truly less expensive than renting, but that will mean that mortgage + maintenance + insurance + taxes + other? < rent. That probably won't happen in the first few years. Buying a home is more about the long game or a personal/family need that isn't wholly financial in nature. If you are comfortable with your 'why' and are prepared to pay more in the near term, home ownership may be right for you now.
The other answers seem very US centric, so here some thoughts for western-europe:
Buying is the better option in the long run. As others mentioned, you have a lot more responsability compared to renting, but some of those concerns are under false assumptions (at least here in EU):
This is just to contrast to concerns of the other answers.
Now to a clear benefit of buying: If you pay off your mortage, you will only have to pay the maintenance cost. Consider getting old and going to pension. It will make a huge difference if you need to pay rent from that little money, or be able to spend 600€ more per month for yourself
One less thought about reason to decide to rent is that sometimes the market is "at the top" (seller friendly, not buyer friendly) and one might prefer to wait for the inevitable sag in valuations that WILL occur.
Why buy "at the top" when you have no compelling reason to do so?
(The above's pretty clear, but to be sure, say a given house is $150,000 in a strong seller's market. Wait a year or three and that same house, or equivalents, might sell for $125,000. That's simplistic: probably it'd stay at roughly the $150K, with negotiation possible to get, say, $5K more "value" into the deal, while other investments rise faster during its stagnation or mild drop achieving the same investment effect, roughly, as the lower price I give as an example.)
Downside? Well, that downturn might be 10 years away, not one or three.
Not to mention all the niceties of ownership, though also not to detract from that with all the niceties of non-ownership.
Basically though, like in the stock market, "buy high, sell low" is a poor investment strategy (can you say "dollar cost averaging"?) For some though, it's "Gone With The Wind" time... land, it's the only thing that lasts... interesting, considering mortgages on plantations including the slaves was the single absolute millstone dooming plantation owners to an endless cycle of bank feeding.
It is a hugely serious thing to consider though if one does not wish/plan/expect/hope to live in a given house or apartment for a very long period of time. 3-10 years? Chancy brother... very chancy... on which part of the cycle you will be selling in. Important to watch where in the cycle you buy when that is the case.
When taking mortgage you are exposed in the long-term to the risk of interest rates. While they are very low (or even negative!) now, this historically was not the case. See this chart for example: https://www.macrotrends.net/2015/fed-funds-rate-historical-chart .
It is difficult to predict interest rates in the decades ahead, so the balance of mortgage-vs-rent may change.
It is possible to perform an economic calculation. Suppose an individual has $100,000 saved for a down payment. You can calculate monthly cash flows for buying and renting.
Rent CF = -(Monthly Rent) + 100,000 * (monthly investment return)
The initial costs to rent are fairly low. There's also value for the 'optionality' implicit in a short-term contract (i.e., you can reevaluate your options one year hence at relatively low cost).
Buy CF = -(Monthly Mortgage) - (Taxes) - (Insurance) - (Maintenance)
Note that the mortgage consists of interest payments. There is a large upfront cost to buying (i.e., the down-payment), and there is a large cost to selling. However, even if home prices crash, successfully paying the mortgage results in a 'real' asset (i.e., a place to live).
You can then compare the two different cash flow streams to see which is more 'profitable' (check concepts like 'discounted present value' and 'internal rate of return'). Notice that this is very dependent on assumptions, such as assumed investment return, taxes, insurance, and potential resale value of a home. It's a mathematical formula, but the inputs are assumed quantities.
Many other have pointed out other considerations, but I've included this to show the framework to perform an economic calculation. Generally speaking, both have pros and cons, and it's generally worse to have less money than more money.
I honestly think buying is better than renting. When you rent a $2K/month apartment for example, it adds up at the end of the year and that is money spent. When you pay a mortgage for a house you have bought, that is money that goes towards your house which you own. It becomes an asset. Even though apartments have better maintenance and when things break down they will take care of it for you, the apartment still does not become yours. If you have pets or messy roommates and they ruin your carpet, you have to take responsibility to pay for it. Even if you want to move houses because you don't like your house that you bought for whatever reason, you can use that amount you have paid towards the house for your new house. However, it is still individual preference and some people like apartments over houses, luxury cars over houses, etc.
My opinion is that buying is inherently better than renting. When you pay rent, that money is spent. All of it goes into the pocket of your landlord. But when you make mortgage payments, you are essentially paying yourself. Every payment builds capital (minus the interest to the bank, of course). At some point you will own your home, which means that you never have to pay rent again. And your heirs will also love you for giving them a free home when you die.
But in the real world, there are unfortunately a few pitfalls you need to keep in mind:
But when the additional costs are well within your budget and if you find those risks acceptable, then buying is usually the better option in the long term.
There are risks either way, rent or buy.
Number 4. Is a huge risk. 100% chance it will happen and 100% chance you will loose all of your (rent) money!
Own a house:
1-4 are pretty easy to account for. Spreadsheet everything up.
Something you need to take into account with your life plans
It's a thing, insurance helps
But they pay you money! So that's a plus.
The market goes up and down. If you can ride it out then the market will come back up
Yeah property values went down around Chernobyl and haven't really picked up.
So yes there are risks. However if you can weather some storms (you really should have 3-6 months worth of expenses in savings) there are some big rewards.
Namely paying a mortgage kinda ends up like a savings account for money you would have to spent on rent. In general over time the price if land goes up. Also because of inflation the relative cost of the mortgage goes down over time.
Yes you might get unlucky, you do have the risk of loosing your deposit. However for most people who are careful not to over extend themselves the tend to do better in the long run.
Please note: There are other options you may want to consider. E.g., putting your deposit into another investment like index funds. But that is another question.