There are a few economical reasons to rent instead of buy including if the cost are similar.

The first is that you anticipate that you might be moving soon. It is typically expensive to transact real estate and this would include closing cost and loan origination fees. If you know you are going to be moving in a year or two, then it is probably better to rent. This might be a move out of town, or into a different part of town.

The second is maintenance risks. With renting you take no risks, but when you own many high dollar items become your responsibility. This might include known costs ahead of time, for example you might need to replace the carpets before you move in.

The third is a time and convenience issue. A person may not want to pay or take the time to maintain a yard, etc...

Fourth is that you may not be able to afford the home you want now. Perhaps you anticipate a large jump in income, or being able to save up a better down payment. It is probably better to rent now and buy later.

Some people feel that they are better of renting for their entire life.