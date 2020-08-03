I am learning about tick-sensitive orders. I know that there are two kinds of tick-sensitive orders:

Buy downtick order: can be filled only on a downtick or zero downtick price. Sell uptick order: can be filled only on an uptick or zero uptick price.

However, in Trading and Exchanges: Market Microstructure for Practitioners by Larry Harris, the following question appears as an exercise (chapter 4, page 88):

Why are there no buy uptick and sell uptick orders?

Indeed, why? I've been thinking about this for some time now, and I can really figure it out. As far as I can understand, tick-sensitive orders are not replaceable with regular limit orders or market orders, so why don't "buy uptick" and "sell uptick" orders exist?