Suppose the national best bid for a stock is $10, and the national best ask is $11. Alice (buyer) and Bob (seller) enter into an agreement to transact 1000 shares at a price of $5 in a private transaction. Is this allowed in the US? In other words, can off-exchange trades take place at prices (e.g. $5) outside the bid-ask spread (e.g. $10 by $11)? Or does Bob need to buy out all the bids on public stock exchanges first before he can buy Alice's shares?