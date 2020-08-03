My question pertains to a satellite company. Say the company launches satellites and leases out the transponders on these satellites to different telecom providers. Now out of each 7 satellites launch 1 satellite fails immediately on launch. And there is a chance of failure of 10% for the next five years.

Is there a way we can calculate the total cost of the risk? And if we manage to find it, do we make an entry for it in the financial statements? If so where?

I am a student and came across this question. I was wondering if anyone has any insights regarding this.