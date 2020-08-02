Open to any ideas bar spending the principal directly.
I understand that in most years there will be variance so I accept this. I might take a buffer out to help deal with this.
The inflation-adjusted rate of return on stocks, for the kind of large-cap stocks included in the S&P 500, has historically run about 7%, which gives you about $20k per year, or half of what you're hoping for. (I assume you were talking about $40k before taxes.) Having your assets 100% invested in stocks is already very risky, so if you need this money to live on, and can't risk losing the whole thing, then the answer to your question is really that you can't do that.
If you're willing to accept a pretty high risk of losing the whole amount of money, then you can accept higher risk in return for higher returns. You can theoretically try to do this by leveraging your investment, i.e., by borrowing additional money to invest. The reality is that if it were this easy to do, everybody would be doing it. You could conceivably do it, for instance, if you owned something valuable to use as collateral. But the outcome might very well be that you would then lose everything, including the collateral.