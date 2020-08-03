What is the least risky way for me to generate $40k per year in perpetuity from $300k?

On the markets...

If you mean strictly using the markets (so, some sort of system involving stocks, bonds, commodities, and derivatives thereof), the literal answer and the only answer is, by "day trading". I.E., by actively trading.

The fact is, of folks who "trade actively" (whether literally "day" trading, or trading on other short timescales), a very very few do make a living at it.

At a wild guess, of every 10,000 folks who try active trading. 9,000 are "civilians" who put 10 to 100 thousand in and obviously just instantly lose it all.

Of the other 1000 who try their hand, at a wild guess I'd say 10 make it and can and do generate a living consistently.

{Note though that it costs 100s of thousands in losses to learn the trade; we'll set that aside since this is all theoretical.}

Thus in some sense your "best chance" (indeed, only chance) to make the money you're talking about on the markets, is to become a (successful) active trader (a "day trader"),

at a wild guess your chances of success are about 5 to 10 in ten thousand.

{Do note though that "day trading" is incredibly hard work and incredibly time consuming. No matter how much $ I made, after a few years I moved along to something else since it is far easier, and you work far less hours per week, to make money with a business or just a successful job.}

[Note, regarding just ordinary "investments", a fund or the like, it's obviously completely inconceivable to get that sort of return. At first I assumed it was a typo, OP is hoping to make four thousand a year, not forty. (You'd be somewhat lucky to make the four thousand, really!)]

Nothing to do with the markets ...

The only way in practice you can make 10s of thousands a year, say 40 or 50 thousand a year, with 300k to begin with, is some sort of business.

I've never owned a franchize but they seem to work for some. At a wild guess I'd say half of them are a scam, or are just hopeless, and half work out great.

Starting your own business from scratch (non-franchize) can definitely work, but surely only 1 in 10 or so end up making money.

(It is almost always better to buy an existing business, than start from scratch. So, buy an existing coffee shop, perhaps that's doing badly and build it up, rather than starting a coffee shop from scratch.)

Note though that "Your Business" is an 80 hour a week proposition.

If you can find a situation where you are a true silent partner - so, someone you know needs a 300k investment to make the next Facebook-For-Dogs or a new type of mousetrap or whatever - that could possibly work. But in the vast majority of cases (say, 95% ??) you'll just lose all your money straightaway.

Be the landlord?

It's possible you could do something like purchase a $600k block of flats with $300k down and it would actually be cashflow positive to the tune of your $40,000 a year.

I know little/nothing about rentals, so maybe someone who does could comment on this in general, if it is realistic.