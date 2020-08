Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 4 mins ago. Improve this question

I read that FED's stimulus last March has contributed to a spectacular rally in stock markets. And indeed S&P500 has increased a lot since March.

But how does the mechanism work? How does the fact that central banks are buying more US treasuries help the stock market to rally?