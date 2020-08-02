A market maker has several advantages:

Faster access to market news and he can change his price faster than you can

If he is the market, he buys at the bid and sells at the ask when the public transacts with him and he earns the spread.

He sees the order book and can trade knowing the depth and size of the market.

He can arbitrage a position against a variety of securities: a basket of stocks, an ETF, or lay off the risk with options.

An example of the latter is conversions and reversals. If there's a buyer for calls, if the numbers line up, the market maker can buy the stock, buy the same series put and sell those calls to the buyer, locking in a risk free gain as possibly the B/A spread(s) as well. A reversal would involve a seller of puts.