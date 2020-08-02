I have been trying to code a VWAP implementation in my Python code. I used the formula that is suggested on many sites: VWAP = (Typical Price x Interval Volume) / Cumulative Volume
However the values of VWAP as coming on investing.com are different than what I get by using this formula. is there a different way to calculate VWAP ?
The Python code that I wrote on similar lines is below :
''' typicalPrice = (open + high + low)/3
VP = volume * typicalPrice
totalVolume = np.cumsum(volume)
totalVP = np.cumsum(VP)
VWAP = totalVP/totalVolume'''
I am using TA-LIB python library in my code and it doesn't have a VWAP implementation.
Are there any other Python libraries which have VWAP implementation ?
Thanks in advance.