Of course there are the same amount of seller and buyers at the end, but the point is the number of potential buyers / sellers - the amount of shares that people would like to buy / sell.

Imagine this: assume you want to sell your shares, because you need cash, or because you think the price will soon go down, or whatever. If there are more sellers than buyers, potentially nobody is going to buy your shares, unless you offer them a bit cheaper than the others. Of course, all sellers do that, and if there are still more sellers than buyers, you might still not sell yours. So you go a bit further down in price, and the others too, and so on, and so on - with the result that the price is falling. With a lower price, there might be more buyers interested, or maybe some sellers decide they don't want to sell so urgently, so the process evens out the number of buyers and sellers, and the prices stop to fall.

As a seller, you simply cannot raise the price - if you offer for a higher price, people will just ignore you and buy from other sellers. You can only make your sale happen by going down with your asking price, so someone takes it.

All that logic works the other way round if there are more buyers than sellers. Of course, buyers also cannot lower the price, because if they offer a lower price, they simply get ignored.