Let's consider the hypothetical situation:
A country X makes Bitcoin as its sole official currency and legal tender by law, i.e. taxes must be paid using Bitcoin, and sending bitcoin will discharge a debtor's liability. In order to cater for the need of technology-illiterate people, the country issues its own coins and banknotes which are only in small denominations and backed by bitcoins by the government, permanently recorded on the blockchain and verifiable by anyone (i.e. it is trivial to see how much physical currency is issued). The law guaranteed that anyone can exchange bitcoins with country-issued coins and banknotes in specified offices.
The whole finance market uses bitcoin as its unit of account. Banks exist in the country, it can accept deposits in bitcoin and lend out bitcoin, creating a fraction-reserve banking system. It can also provide transfer service to give privacy to its customers. Stocks are denominated in bitcoins. The government issues government bond denominated in bitcoin as well.
However, there is a significant difference between some historical gold-backed currency is that, it will still be legal for citizens to hold bitcoin and bitcoin itself remains the official currency, with the government-issued banknotes just a representation of it.
It's further assumed that there is free trade and no currency control (which can't exist anyway due to bitcoin's nature), i.e. the government gives up a sovereign monetary policy in the impossible trinity.
The following are my questions:
- Is this model sustainable and makes a country's economy stable, because the government can't issue money at will and make hyperinflation happen?
- What will happen to the price of bitcoins, due to the fact it can be widely utilised for goods and services in a certain country? Will market forces make the value of bitcoins stable by then because it represents real value (i.e. the values of goods and services in the country)? What will happen if there are more than one country with vastly different development level doing so?
- Assume that the government limits the issuance of physical currency (which is backed by bitcoins) with bitcoins as a measure of combating money laundering such that the amount of physical currency issued cannot support the black economy. Only small denomination coins and banknotes will be issued, the amount exchanged per month is limited, and every exchange done at the government and bank must be name-recorded. It will not have effect on the legal economy because bitcoins are used for transaction and recorded on the public ledger, giving transparency. If the transaction participants need privacy they can use legal banks for the transaction. Can such measure effectively shut down the black economy, or will it continue to exist using some other medium of exchange such as U.S. Dollar? Although bitcoin provides anonymity, it provides no secrecy which means that law enforcement can use technology means to trace transactions.
- Under such a financial system, it is not necessary for people and companies to deposit their money in banks because the costs and risks associated of holding cash is mostly gone. Cash and stored-value cards are only used for small-value transactions such as paying bus fares which one-minute transaction time is deemed too slow. Business can be conducted by sending bitcoins directly, near real time over the Internet without using banks. Banks can only attract deposits by providing interest and/or value-added service. Companies have to file their tax returns using their bitcoin address, which makes compliance much easier than the traditional era. What's the implication of the banking and accountancy industries? Can banks still survive if deposit is not a necessity to keep the society running?
- To conclude, will this system be a likely development with the current rate of technological advancement? If so, how many decades will this likely become a reality? If not, what's the main deficiency in such a system?