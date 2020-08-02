Let's consider the hypothetical situation:

A country X makes Bitcoin as its sole official currency and legal tender by law, i.e. taxes must be paid using Bitcoin, and sending bitcoin will discharge a debtor's liability. In order to cater for the need of technology-illiterate people, the country issues its own coins and banknotes which are only in small denominations and backed by bitcoins by the government, permanently recorded on the blockchain and verifiable by anyone (i.e. it is trivial to see how much physical currency is issued). The law guaranteed that anyone can exchange bitcoins with country-issued coins and banknotes in specified offices.

The whole finance market uses bitcoin as its unit of account. Banks exist in the country, it can accept deposits in bitcoin and lend out bitcoin, creating a fraction-reserve banking system. It can also provide transfer service to give privacy to its customers. Stocks are denominated in bitcoins. The government issues government bond denominated in bitcoin as well.

However, there is a significant difference between some historical gold-backed currency is that, it will still be legal for citizens to hold bitcoin and bitcoin itself remains the official currency, with the government-issued banknotes just a representation of it.

It's further assumed that there is free trade and no currency control (which can't exist anyway due to bitcoin's nature), i.e. the government gives up a sovereign monetary policy in the impossible trinity.

The following are my questions: