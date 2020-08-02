I recently learned about https://rparetf.com/rpar and risk parity funds in general, however, I cannot invest in it as a European investor since this particular product is not UCITS compliant. The index itself is tracked on German brokerages but I have not yet found an ETF tracking the underlying index that I can actually buy.

Does anyone know of equivalent vehicles that I could buy as an international investor? I am looking for a simple, cheap, multi asset class way to invest my spouse's retirement savings and this looked just like what I was looking for.