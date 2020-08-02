Looking at refinancing, a salesman is suggesting a double-refinance. The context is that we are looking at a cash-out (to repay a HELOC at a lower rate), and the points are higher for that. The suggestion we have been given is that we should refinance twice (with the requisite waiting period). First to a mid-range rate with a cash-out, then a rate-and-term refinance to get down to the final rate.

As described, the total points paid is a full percent lower than if we did a straight-up rate-and-term refinance. His explanation was that the points are different depending on my current mortgage. To make up numbers, you can pay fewer points refinancing from 5% to 4% and then to 3% than to go from 5% to 3% straight up.

To me, this seems odd, as it suggests that the points I am paying are not based on myself and the current rates, but somehow based on my existing loan. I'm a bit suspicious. He cannot give me concrete numbers because we can't predict future interest rates, but at the same time, I can't make sense of why the rules are what they are. Obviously the salesman has a vested interest in the process as that's twice as many fees/commissions.

Why are the points required to refinance tied to my current loan rate, when that loan will go away once it is refinanced?