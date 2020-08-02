I was reading an NYSE article (Why you should care about the NYSE Closing Auction). Excerpt:

Market-on-Close (MOC) orders represent interest that must trade in the closing auction, irrespective of price. Investors using an MOC order will have the assurance that their order will be executed.

How can execution be guaranteed when the trading is about to end? Suppose I submit an MOC buy order before the cutoff time (3:50 pm), how can there be any guarantee that there will actually be any sellers? If there are no other willing participants, how can the MOC order execute?