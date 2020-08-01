I really want to purchase a condo and rent it out to tenants for some extra cash flow here in Queens, NY. I've contacted a mortgage loan officer and he told me that I HAVE to put 20% down if I decide not to live in it and rent it out to tenants. If I put, say, 5% (or anything < 20%) down - then he said I have to live there for 1 year before renting out. Is this true? I've looked it up but I see that this rule applies to FHA loans, not a conventional loan which's what I want to take out.

