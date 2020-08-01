0

I really want to purchase a condo and rent it out to tenants for some extra cash flow here in Queens, NY. I've contacted a mortgage loan officer and he told me that I HAVE to put 20% down if I decide not to live in it and rent it out to tenants. If I put, say, 5% (or anything < 20%) down - then he said I have to live there for 1 year before renting out. Is this true? I've looked it up but I see that this rule applies to FHA loans, not a conventional loan which's what I want to take out.

Thanks for reading :)

  • "Is this true?" Since that loan officer told you that you have to, then presumably you have to for that loan company. Are you asking if there's a city/state/country-wide rule that says the minimum is 20%? Have you spoken to another company's loan officer? (And, do you know that the first officer knew you didn't want an FHA loan?) – TripeHound 58 mins ago
    I have the feeling you haven't really thought this through. How much net cash flow are you expecting after you use the rental income to pay the mortgage and any other associated condo fees and expenses? – chepner 54 mins ago
  • @TripeHound He said I must put 20% down if I decide not to live in it and rent it out to tenants, which's my intentions. – user99000 27 mins ago
  • @chepner I already know how much net cash flow I'm expecting even after paying mortgage and other condo fees. I just want to know if it's true that I have to live in the condo for 1 year if I put less than 20% down. – user99000 25 mins ago
  • @user99000 What I meant is... you ask "Is this true?" to which the answer must be "yes it is true (at least for that particular loan company), because that was what the loan officer said". My comment was intended to see if you wanted to know whether this rule is one that that particular company has chosen to enforce, or whether there is some city/state/country-wide law or regulation that forces them to impose this rule. In the first case, a different lender may give a different answer; in the second case, all lenders will say the same. – TripeHound 18 mins ago

