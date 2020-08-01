-1

can you make money in the stock market buy and selling the same stock but not all your shares just buying at lowesstock tradest price and sell it at a higher price like the examples of recent trades. i am new to the market and want to see if anyone uses this technique.

    What alternative way of making money do you have in mind? It’s not like you can buy one stock and then sell a different one — if you buy a stock, it can only ever be with the intention of eventually selling it. – Mike Scott 1 hour ago

