I have a bit of an issue I can't figure out. I am single, and my annualized salary would be about $140,000 as I make about $70 an hour. The issue is that I'm realistically only going to make about 35k for the year because I am working part time.

This creates a bit of a problem as one week I grossed $2,400 and only netted 1,600. In reality, based on my income I should be netting about $2,000 a week, at least for this week. Before 2020 this wasn't an issue because you could claim an extra dependent.

Is there any way to fix this with the new 2020 W4 form? Otherwise the IRS is going to be holding A LOT of money money unnecessarily.