We've just sold our house. We had been planning on buying another immediately, but our purchase fell through and we have now moved into a rental. Consequently, we have >£100k of cash on hand and are feeling a little nervous about it!

Our priorities, in order, are:

  1. Safeguard the money (especially considering the slightly increased chance of a global recession)
  2. Have ready access to it, for when we find a property to purchase
  3. Make enough interest to beat inflation

What are some of our options? What are the pros and cons of each?

We are based in the UK, but are not eligible for a LISA, as we will not be first-time buyers. (And neither of us will reach retirement within the next year.)

  1
    Does this answer your question? What to do with spare cash, in the short term? – yoozer8 1 hour ago
  2
    #3 shouldn't be a hard requirement. Think of a slight loss relative to inflation as the cost of getting #1 and #2. – chepner 56 mins ago
  • @chepner Sorry, I should have been clearer. That list is sorted by descending level of priority - i.e. #3 is the least important. – Tom Wright 2 mins ago
  • @yoozer8 We are not eligible for a LISA (as suggested by the accepted answer on that question) since we would not be first-time buyers. – Tom Wright 1 min ago
Usual thing for this setup is to put it in £85k blocks (current FSCS max per intuition) in order by best interest rate at UK banks covered by FSCS. Some crossover in what these banks are so make sure you check they are not owned by same parent company etc and you are over exposed.

Right now that roughly tracks/falls behind inflation depending on exactly what you intend to buy.

If you start to get into territory of millions+ you will run out of banks, and you start to be better off buying and rolling short term government bonds/bond funds that are very liquid and basically behave like cash, but this is hard/costly on small amounts of money and often pays worse than savings accounts.

