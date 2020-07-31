We've just sold our house. We had been planning on buying another immediately, but our purchase fell through and we have now moved into a rental. Consequently, we have >£100k of cash on hand and are feeling a little nervous about it!

Our priorities, in order, are:

Safeguard the money (especially considering the slightly increased chance of a global recession) Have ready access to it, for when we find a property to purchase Make enough interest to beat inflation

What are some of our options? What are the pros and cons of each?

We are based in the UK, but are not eligible for a LISA, as we will not be first-time buyers. (And neither of us will reach retirement within the next year.)