To verify that a stock brokerage firm is legitimate and not a scam, I can use FINRA's BrokerCheck. Some stock brokers helpfully provide a link to BrokerCheck in the fine print at the bottom of web pages.

I am now looking at some futures brokers, and when I try to look up the futures brokers on BrokerCheck, I get no results. My question is: how can I verify that a futures broker is legitimate? Is there an official place where the legitimacy of a futures broker can be checked in much the same way as how the legitimacy of a stock broker can be checked using FINRA's BrokerCheck?

https://www.cftc.gov/check

The Commodity Exchange Act requires certain firms and individuals to be registered with the CFTC. Registration and examination of intermediaries is conducted on behalf of the CFTC by the National Futures Association (NFA) under the supervision of the CFTC.

https://www.nfa.futures.org/registration-membership/index.html

The Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) requires certain firms and individuals that conduct business in the derivatives industry to register with the CFTC. CFTC regulations also require, with few exceptions, CFTC registered firms to be NFA Members. The CFTC has delegated registration responsibility to NFA.

You can search at https://www.nfa.futures.org/basicnet/

