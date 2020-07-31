To verify that a stock brokerage firm is legitimate and not a scam, I can use FINRA's BrokerCheck. Some stock brokers helpfully provide a link to BrokerCheck in the fine print at the bottom of web pages.

I am now looking at some futures brokers, and when I try to look up the futures brokers on BrokerCheck, I get no results. My question is: how can I verify that a futures broker is legitimate? Is there an official place where the legitimacy of a futures broker can be checked in much the same way as how the legitimacy of a stock broker can be checked using FINRA's BrokerCheck?