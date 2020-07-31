I am looking at TLT, for example, a long duration (with average maturity around 25 years) bond ETF. I noticed that the fed funds rate (or the "interest rate" from federal reserve) has been very close to 0% both times around 2011 and today (2020). See chart here. However, the price of TLT has nearly doubled since 2011. I also noticed that even the 30-year yield has been similar in December 2008 as May/June 2019. The 30-year-yield was around 2.6% for both time periods; however, the price of TLT has risen a lot since 2008.

My question is: If both years had similar interest rates, what accounts for such massive price difference?

Follow up questions: