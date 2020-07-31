0

I read on https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/cik.htm:

The Central Index Key (CIK) is used on the SEC's computer systems to identify corporations.

Given a ticker symbol, how can I know the corresponding Edgar's CIK?

For example, for the ticker symbol AXAHY, searching for AXAHY on https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html returns nothing, and searching for AXA returns many results. I'm not looking for the CIK of AXAHY in particular (which I think is 0000898427), but a principled way to know the Edgar's CIK given a ticker symbol.

mainst pointed me to https://sec.report/CIK/, which indeed does the job.

