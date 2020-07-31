I read on https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/cik.htm:
The Central Index Key (CIK) is used on the SEC's computer systems to identify corporations.
Given a ticker symbol, how can I know the corresponding Edgar's CIK?
For example, for the ticker symbol AXAHY, searching for
AXAHY on https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html returns nothing, and searching for
AXA returns many results. I'm not looking for the CIK of
AXAHY in particular (which I think is
0000898427), but a principled way to know the Edgar's CIK given a ticker symbol.