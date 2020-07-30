I am a US citizen living in the US. I am employed and make a salary. I have also had some short term capital gains, which I expect to pay regular federal and state income taxes on. Additionally, I am a resident of the city of Philadelphia. Philadelphia has a city income tax (~4%), and a school tax on unearned income (~3.9%). Unearned income is income I make outside of work, meaning my short term capital gains qualify as unearned income. My question is, do my capital gains get taxed by both the unearned income school tax and the city income tax? Do they stack? Or do I only owe the former, since it is unearned income?