American depositary receipts (ADRs)' maximum allowed custodial fees are mentioned in the SEC Form F-6 (mirror). I noticed that depositary banks sometimes don't charge the maximum allowed custodial fee. E.g. for the AXAHY ADR, the maximum allowed custodial fee is 0.05 USD/share, but the depositary bank "only" charges 0.04 USD/share.

Why don't depositary banks always charge the maximum allowed custodial fee for American Depositary Receipt (ADR)?