This feels like a variation of Paying “rent” to romantic partner that owns the house, and I'd suggest reading the question and all of the answers there.

Keep in mind, the rent one must charge a tenant is "market rate" and if you claim less, you might not pass an audit. If you live in a home that would rent for $2000/mo, but claim $500/mo rental income, along with $15,000 in annual expenses, you might be in for a nasty surprise.

he's not really paying rent

This is the issue for me. And what may trigger an audit.