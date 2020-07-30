I own a home, and my boyfriend lives with me. We agreed he would pay rent similar to what it'd cost to split a cheap apartment in the area, but he has only paid a very small amount, less than what his half of the utilities would be. I just did my taxes as normal and didn't put anything about "renting" the place since I didn't really collect any rent, but another question made me wonder if that was a mistake. Could I claim it as a rental even if he's not really paying rent, and deduct things like repairs and depreciate the property and things like that? Is it even worth looking into, or would it be pointless because the deductions are limited to the income I made or something like that?
This feels like a variation of Paying “rent” to romantic partner that owns the house, and I'd suggest reading the question and all of the answers there.
Keep in mind, the rent one must charge a tenant is "market rate" and if you claim less, you might not pass an audit. If you live in a home that would rent for $2000/mo, but claim $500/mo rental income, along with $15,000 in annual expenses, you might be in for a nasty surprise.
This is the issue for me. And what may trigger an audit.