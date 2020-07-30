What prevents publicly traded corporations from adjusting their earnings to meet consensus expectations? Or do they adjust earnings once in a while to meet expectations?

To elaborate, imagine a hypothetical scenario in which they calculate the earnings for a certain quarter before a higher consensus earnings estimate comes out. Do they consider bumping up their earnings a little bit to match the consensus estimate, and then do the offsetting adjustment in one of the subsequent quarters hoping that it will be better? Or if the consensus earnings estimate is less than their independently calculated earnings, do they consider revising the earnings number downwards anticipating that they will need the extra earnings to top up possibly deficient earnings in later quarters?