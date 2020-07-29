Based on CNBC PRO, they provide

Live business day programming from around the world. Exclusive video series like PRO Talks and PRO Uncut PRO Playbook daily email that highlights the news you can't miss

Please correct me if I'm missing something (i put my comments in bold) :

Live business day programming from around the world.... THIS IS ALREADY AVAILABLE ON TD AMERITRADE and YouTube Exclusive video series like PRO Talks and PRO Uncut. Again Youtube PRO Playbook daily email that highlights the news you can't miss. These daily digests, are "TOO LATE". After the day is over, we know the news...who needs them?

I'm not sure why CNBC charges $299 a year.

Please let me know . I subscribed, but cant see any thing i don't already know