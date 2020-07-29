I was wondering how stamp duty and tax works with buying and selling international stocks e.g. US companies.

I currently don't get charged stamp duty when buying US stocks with my broker and have not received any dividends from any company just yet.

As this is through an ISA are there any charges in the UK I should know about? I have read dividends will be taxed by the companies country but I am not too worried about that. I have also seen some brokers charing currency conversion fees but again I am not concerned about this.

Thanks a lot :)