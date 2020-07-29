I moved in with my romantic partner nine months ago. They own 100% of the property and pay about $1000 per month to the mortgage (minimum is something like $300). They had no intention of renting any part of the property out, but wanted me to move in with them as our relationship progressed. We worked out an agreement where I pay $500/mo in "rent" to support them, as I didn't want to stay for free and take advantage of them.

What should we be aware of in terms of the tax implications of such an arrangement? In particular, I am interested if this "rent" payment which is sort-of optional counts as income tax, and what our legal options are to not have this money I'm trying to support my partner with be docked 30% by the government - such as putting something in writing, or some form of co-ownership.