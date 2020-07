I've spent a few hours trying to figure out which state to use for a 529 for my child's college.

What I would really like is "What's the best state for me to choose?", but I'll settle for "How can I choose the best state?"

The main things I'm having trouble with are expense ratio, projected performance, and other expenses.

It seems like low expense ratio is good and then match that against projected performance, but there are just a lot of moving parts to it and I can't wrap my head around it.