I am located in Europe (Italy):

I just received a 10k € loan, with a 0% interest rate, as COVID-19 help-fund. I need to start giving the money back in 2 years.

Since it's a gov loan I cannot afford to lose the money. At the same time, I'm currently a 20 years old student, from my calculations I shouldn't need the money in the next two years.

Because of this, I'm looking for a way to invest this money in two years to get as much return as possible before starting to pay off the loan.

I found a deposit account with a 2% return, which is 440€ in two years. The Pro, of course, is that is secure, the Con is that I think I could do better than just 2%.

Initially, I decided to invest everything with the platform "The Money Farm", which holds and buy stocks, diversifying the portfolio for you. The thing is they have very high fees, and I don't know if it's worth it for only two years.

My bank has also very high fees and very low choices when it comes to stock and funds.

So I'm looking for a FREE platform, where I can put these 10k and diversify a portfolio. Such as buying 5k of funds, 3k of government bonds, and 2k of stocks. The platform should be available in Italy and have very low fees if not free.

What do you say about eToro?

It's also quite important that the platform has an app so I can manage my portfolio from my phone.

Thanks a lot

  • Product recommendations are off-topic here, but I will say that you won't do significantly better than 2% without taking at least some risk of loss. If you have other debts, a sure-fire return is to pay them off with the "loan" and then start saving up to pay it back. – D Stanley 28 mins ago
  • @DStanley If OP's got other debts to pay off, "and then start saving up to pay it back" is probably not "a sure-fire return" :-) Though if they've got the discipline to do so, it's probably the best way. – TripeHound 23 mins ago
  • It's a "sure-fire return" in than you save the interest payments on current debt. Paying back a 10% loan is equivalent to earning 10% on an investment from a net worth standpoint. Then the money that was going to debt payments goes to saving up to pay back the "loan" – D Stanley 19 mins ago

