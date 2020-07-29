0

I have 3 credit card and I have utilized the funds of these cards 100%. Now I need to pay back the amount to bank. I am from Pakistan and the currency is PKR. Here is the stats:

  1. Card 1 - 4.5K (cash credit card- Daily markup)
  2. Card 2 - 3K (cash credit card - Daily Markup )
  3. Card 3 - 1.5K (Master credit card)

Banks of Card 2 and Card 3 allows me to do equal monthly installments but not bank1.

My salary is about 120K. And to pay loans per month I can only pay 0.5K from my salary for all these cards. Sometimes I got additional payments from my freelance work.

Now main issue is that bank is charging me high markup on these 3 cards approximate 30% per month. So from various months I am only paying interest to the bank instead of actual amount.

What is the best action plan to pay to bank. Can i make loan from Bank 1 only to pay the debt of Card 1. Minimum period of loan is 1 year and I don't want to extend these payments for more than a year. But if I apply a loan for this card then I am unable to pay installment for card 2 and card 3 in full.

Kindly share your experience that what is the good approach.

Thanks

0

Do not make any additional debt. You have a serious financial problem now that is you cannot manage your money. With income of 120k you should be able to pay 15k debt each month. You have to list down your expense and cut unnecessary expense. Use that money to pay credit card.

Wait. Is that 120k a yearly income or a monthly income?

