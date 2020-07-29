I have 3 credit card and I have utilized the funds of these cards 100%. Now I need to pay back the amount to bank. I am from Pakistan and the currency is PKR. Here is the stats:

Card 1 - 4.5K (cash credit card- Daily markup) Card 2 - 3K (cash credit card - Daily Markup ) Card 3 - 1.5K (Master credit card)

Banks of Card 2 and Card 3 allows me to do equal monthly installments but not bank1.

My salary is about 120K. And to pay loans per month I can only pay 0.5K from my salary for all these cards. Sometimes I got additional payments from my freelance work.

Now main issue is that bank is charging me high markup on these 3 cards approximate 30% per month. So from various months I am only paying interest to the bank instead of actual amount.

What is the best action plan to pay to bank. Can i make loan from Bank 1 only to pay the debt of Card 1. Minimum period of loan is 1 year and I don't want to extend these payments for more than a year. But if I apply a loan for this card then I am unable to pay installment for card 2 and card 3 in full.

Kindly share your experience that what is the good approach.

Thanks