Take Sony's ADR (NYSE: SNE) for example. The Deposit Agreement says that there is a fee during "Distribution of cash dividends or other cash distributions", and that this fee is "Up to 5.00 U.S. dollar per 100 ADSs (or fraction thereof) held". However, the historical fee data shows that the depositary bank (Citi) charged less than the $5.00 per 100 share allowed:

In 2019, Citi charged a total of $3.65 per 100 shares ( (0.0183 + 0.0182) * 100 = 3.65 ) by subtracting from dividends, which is less than the $5.00 allowed under the Deposit Agreement.