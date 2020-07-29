1

My sister and I own our parents' home. In July 2000, our mother became unable to live on her own. My sister and her husband didn't want to move in because the house was too small and too old. They most certainly didn't want to care for our mother. My husband and I moved in to care for mom. Before she died, Mom signed a quit claim deed putting me and my sister on the deed. Again, my sister and her husband declined to take up residence. Therefore, my husband and I continue to live there. We have paid for all the upkeep, taxes, insurance, utilities, etc. Some of the expenses were quite steep such as new central heat and air system and new roof.

Somehow, my sister has gotten it in her head that I should pay her rent. I can't exactly see that it is right to pay rent on a house I own, especially since my sister doesn't want to live here. The house is in a highly desirable public school system. My sister doesn't want to sell the house until her 8 year old son has graduated from high school in case he needs to go here. He currently goes to private school. The point is that selling the house is not an option. Neither is her buying my share which I have offered. Don't even think about her selling me her half!

Essentially, is she actually due rent? I've told her that if I pay rent, she will be responsible for half the expenses but that doesn't seem to register in her mind.

B in Bethany

It's tricky when multiple parties own a house, contribute to the upkeep unequally, and enjoy the benefits of owning the house unequally. I agree with both of you to some extent. She should get some consideration since you get all the benefit of living there, but you should get some consideration for paying the expenses/upkeep. Letting it fall to disrepair would erode her equity in the house. The easiest would have been to sell immediately and split proceeds.

There is no right answer here, it's whatever you two agree to. You could calculate a reasonable rent amount, then deduct from that all the expenses you pay and give her half of the leftover, if any (and either collect the deficit from her or use it to offset future months rent). I would calculate this back from when you and your sister took ownership of the house, so that those big ticket items are intended to last many years.

It's worth noting, that if you want to sell now and she is unwilling, that's her getting some value from owning the house while tying up your equity.

Hopefully you two can come up with something agreeable without creating resentment on either side.

