I'm international student in the United States. I inherited around 1 million USD from my father.

Can I bring that money into the U.S. through an airport?

    Like in a briefcase? – HH- Apologize to Carole Baskin 19 hours ago
    And is it actual US currency, or a bank account, investments. or anything but a pile of $100 bills? – jamesqf 7 hours ago
    That sounds extremely suspicious. I'd have a lot of questions for you if I were there CBP agent processing you at the airport. Even in the best case, you're going to be pulled aside for extensive questioning. – Daniel 5 hours ago
    That's also ignoring the obvious risks of carrying that much cash around anywhere. – Daniel 5 hours ago
    Posting as a comment because I dont have a handle on all the details - CBP info, you can carry it in but you need to declare it. cbp.gov/travel/international-visitors/kbyg/money . The IRS may have a similar requirement, as an international student do you currently have to file or pay taxes in the US? – Freiheit 2 hours ago
Technically, yes. But it may not be a good idea.

You will need to declare it, because it's over $10000. And you will have to explain to the officer why you are carrying $1M. If they don't believe your explanation, they will take the money from you.

