I'm international student in the United States. I inherited around 1 million USD from my father.
Can I bring that money into the U.S. through an airport?
Technically, yes. But it may not be a good idea.
You will need to declare it, because it's over $10000. And you will have to explain to the officer why you are carrying $1M. If they don't believe your explanation, they will take the money from you.