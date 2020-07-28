Do i have to pay capital gains tax if i sell ESPP stock from ESPP account and bought same stock from individual broker account?

Here is an example: I have 100 shares of ESPP stock allocated at 50$ in 2019 October I sell those 100 shares from ESPP account for 80$ in 2020 June and i re-purchase same stock from my Individual broker account for 80$ on same day (or) some other day in 2020.

I wont sell these shares again in 2020. In this case i have same number of shares by 2020 end also. Since i was allocated for 50$ and sold for 80$, then it looks like profit 100X(80$-50$)=3000$. Do i need to pay tax for that 3000$ or there is no need to report since i have same amount of shares and same stock?

Please advise, Thanks in advance!