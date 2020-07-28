0

Do i have to pay capital gains tax if i sell ESPP stock from ESPP account and bought same stock from individual broker account?

Here is an example: I have 100 shares of ESPP stock allocated at 50$ in 2019 October I sell those 100 shares from ESPP account for 80$ in 2020 June and i re-purchase same stock from my Individual broker account for 80$ on same day (or) some other day in 2020.

I wont sell these shares again in 2020. In this case i have same number of shares by 2020 end also. Since i was allocated for 50$ and sold for 80$, then it looks like profit 100X(80$-50$)=3000$. Do i need to pay tax for that 3000$ or there is no need to report since i have same amount of shares and same stock?

Please advise, Thanks in advance!

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Vishnu Vardhan is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Vishnu Vardhan is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.