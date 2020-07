I was looking at Bank of America's 10-Q and I wanted to find the D/E ratio by doing total liabilities over stockholder's equity

But this looked super odd because the D/E ratio would be 8.88 which I never even heard of it going there. I then googled historical D/E ratios for BAC but it never has hit anywhere close to 8.88 so I'm probably doing this wrong any suggestions how to fix my error?

Link to Edgar SEC for BAC 10-Q