I understand that CD ladders are a mechanism to take advantage of the various interest rates offered for different time periods. Given that, is there any point investing in longer and longer term CD's unless the APY is (at least slightly) higher each time?

Marcus (Goldman Sachs) offers the same return (1.0%) for the 4-year CD as it does for the 3-year, 2-year, and 1-year. Is this why shopping around is important for CD's? I see that another bank, ManhattanLife (never heard of it) is offering 2.60% for their 3-year term. I would have liked, purely for convenience, to hold all of my CDs at the same bank, but is being creative and using different banks a necessary part of a successful CD ladder?

    Let's face it: 2.6% isn't anything to get excited over. You aren't buying CDs in a concerted effort to grow your money; you are trying to get a decent return to offset inflation while maintaining liquidity. IMO, the mental overhead of managing accounts at multiple banks would not be worth the difference between 1% and 2.6%. If I were set on using Marcus, I would put the money into one (or more, for ease of later laddering) 1-year CD to wait for the long-term rates to rise. – chepner 24 mins ago
    If your ladder were already established, you wouldn't really care if all the CDs had the same rate; your money would already be spread across multiple long-term CDs with staggered maturity dates. – chepner 22 mins ago
    It depends on the value of your time and the value received for your time. The difference b/t the two rates is 1.6% which doesn't amount to much on a $5k CD but for say a $100k CD, it's more significant ($1,600). For $1,600, the 15 minutes of time to open the CD would be worth the effort. – Bob Baerker 3 mins ago

