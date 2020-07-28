A year and a half ago I took out a Career Development Loan(£7000, 9.9% interest). Which is currently around £4900 now. I have been saving for no particular reason, and I now have over £5000 in savings that is just sitting there. So I was thinking of paying my loan off in full. This would bring my savings down to about £0.

During the pandemic 2 people have just been made redundant from my company, there is only about 10 of us. I have just been brought back from furlough and they have said there are no plans for further redundancies. But being the Junior if anyone else was to be made redundant it would probably be me.

Should I pay all my loan off in full, or keep a bit on an emergency fund?

Loan: £4900,

Savings: £5000,

Monthly Loan Payment: £247