A year and a half ago I took out a Career Development Loan(£7000, 9.9% interest). Which is currently around £4900 now. I have been saving for no particular reason, and I now have over £5000 in savings that is just sitting there. So I was thinking of paying my loan off in full. This would bring my savings down to about £0.

During the pandemic 2 people have just been made redundant from my company, there is only about 10 of us. I have just been brought back from furlough and they have said there are no plans for further redundancies. But being the Junior if anyone else was to be made redundant it would probably be me.

Should I pay all my loan off in full, or keep a bit on an emergency fund?

Loan: £4900,

Savings: £5000,

Monthly Loan Payment: £247

It sounds like you have some very real income risk, so I would not drain my savings completely just to get rid of the loan. I don't know how long £5000 would last you if you lost your job, or how long it would take to find a new job (even one way below your skills) to know how long the fund needs to last, but you could use some of it just to reduce the amount of interest you're paying.

Or look at it this way - that loan is currently costing you £40 per month. If you paid half of it, it reduces the interest to £20 per month. It's not killing you financially, and you seem to be on track to pay it off in less than 2 years given the current payment amount, so I would be inclined to hold it at least until the job risk has subsided. As long as you're not planning on borrowing more money you should be fine.

In my opinion this comes down to a math problem. How much is your bills and how long will it be until you can find a job if you lost your today? How much income would you have in the interim through unemployment insurance (or whatever they call it in your locale)?

That should give you a number. Keep that amount in savings, maybe 10% more, and use the rest to pay the loan.

Then do somethings in the meantime. Can you work a second job? Cut your expenses. Use a every bit you can find to pay down the loan.

Currently you face an income risk and an expense risk exasperated by this loan. If this job lasts another 6 months or so, you could be rid of this loan. Also that second job can help bridge the gap until you get a new job or even become the new job.

This is a problem best solved by working hard.

