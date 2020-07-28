How much money would it take to move the S&P 500 +1% or -1%? How would this be estimated? Thanks a lot and have a nice day!
Read up on "index divisors". You can use the S&P 500's index divisor to calculate how much a particular stock has to move in order to move the S&P 500 by a particular amount. – Flux 40 mins ago
Note that the S&P 500 is an index; it is not an ETF. ETFs tracking the S&P 500 have various tracking errors, so even if you get an answer for the S&P 500, it may not be accurate for the ETF you are looking at. – Flux 37 mins ago