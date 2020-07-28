0

as you see in the following picture, the A waves are ascending(rally) and the B waves are also ascending(again rally) so there is no swing point, in the other words there is no high and low point and only there is discrete points which connect the successive ascending waves

the mentioned odd price diagram!!

since obviously the overall trend is not along with the A rallies or the B rallies, it seems that the drawn dashed line to be valid and is a good representative for overall price trend, although the line has been drawn without any swing point

am I wrong? are we not allowed to do this? actually is this trend-line valid? or even is this line a trend-line? please tell me what do you prefer in such cases?

