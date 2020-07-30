I am trying to understand how the US stock market works. From my understanding, there is one stock exchange where a company is "listed". This stock exchange listing requires the company to adhere to the regulations of the stock exchange where it is listed. Once a company is "listed", its shares can start to trade on any stock exchange. For example, once a company lists on NASDAQ, its shares can be traded on NASDAQ, NYSE, Boston Stock Exchange, Philadelphia Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange, EDGX Exchange, EDGA Exchange, NYSE Arca, etc. Is my understanding correct? Is it true that once a stock is listed on a US stock exchange, the stock can then trade on any US stock exchange?
Consider the Level 2 quotes for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Microsoft is only listed on NASDAQ, but it also trades on the NYSE and other stock exchanges:
Does this mean that companies only need to be listed on one stock exchange in order for their stock to trade on all stock exchanges?
If so, do companies need to adhere to the "listing requirements" of all the stock exchanges where their stock is traded, even though they are not "listed" on those stock exchanges? Does Microsoft have to follow the listing requirements of the NYSE even though it is not listed there?
If stocks can trade on any US stock exchange regardless of which US stock exchange the stock is listed on, why don't NYSE-listed companies reduce their yearly listing fees by listing on NASDAQ instead?